No food, no water: Video shows ticketless travel chaos on Kashi Express

Passenger's video of overcrowded Kashi Express goes viral, showing lack of amenities and ticketless travellers, sparking a response from Railway Seva for action

Indian railways
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
If you are planning to travel on the Kashi Express soon, brace yourself for potential chaos in the coach. A passenger on the Kashi Express recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that several ticketless passengers had entered the second AC compartment.

Tagging Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the passenger wrote: “Ashwini Vaishnaw sir, please look at the situation 2 tier of AC. No food, no water. Washroom aane jaane ki jagah nahi hai. AC bhi kaam nahi kar rahi darwaja open hai [There’s no space to go to the washroom. The AC isn’t working, and the door is open]. Please take any action.”

The post, which has over 17,000 views, caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers. “For necessary action escalated to the concerned official DRM Bhusaval,” Railway Seva responded.

Another passenger, travelling in the same compartment, said that the ticketless passengers had blocked the pathway to the washroom and stood at the doors of the coach. The X-user further said that since the doors were open, the AC of the train was not effective.

Another user commented, “@AshwiniVaishnaw ji this situation is happening on most of the train(s). Pls do take note.”

Another user wrote, “Govt should increase the trains or just make a system like metro service like no ticket no entry to platform.” Another X user said that such incidents bring shame to the Indian Railways. "Now it's out of hands of the authorities... They can't manage and perform their duties.. It’s a shame for Indian railways authorities, they enjoy their salary and benefits.. But failed to handle the situation sensibly,” the user wrote on X.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

