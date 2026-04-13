No impact on ops, full compliance amid Noida worker protests: MSWIL

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Monday said its operations remain compliant with all applicable laws, with no material impact, amid demonstrations by workers across multiple industries at several locations in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, demonstrations were held at multiple locations in Noida, allegedly instigated by elements from outside the state, but only one location witnessed violence, which was brought under control using minimum force.

A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in parts of Noida, demanding a wage hike. The demonstrations turned violent in some places, leading to incidents of arson, vandalism, and traffic disruption.