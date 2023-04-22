No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah

Even as the hunt to nab absconding Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that there is no Khalistan wave in Punjab and the Centre is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The Home Minister pointed out that Punjab government had done good work and that the Centre had cooperated.

"There is no wave (of Khalistan). Many times, some people try, but the governments have done their job. The Punjab government has done a good job, the Centre has supported. We are monitoring the situation closely," Shah said while speaking at a media conclave in Benguluru.

Asked about Amritpal Singh's arrest and that he has been absconding for long , the Union Minister said, "It may happen some time. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities," he said.

The Union Home Minister also said that the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi will not tolerate any attack on the Indian High Commissions and that strict action will be taken in accordance with Indian laws.

Amit Shah was referring to the attack on the Indian High Commission in London last month and and the consulate in UK and San Francisco.

On March 19 this year, protesters holding Khalistan banners staged a demonstration outside the High Commission in London. One of the protestors climbed up its balcony and pulled down the Indian national flag of India. The protest was being held to denounce the recent police action in Punjab.

In a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, a protestor is seen on the balcony attempting to bring down the Indian flag. At the end of the video, another man is seen reaching the balcony and wresting the Tricolour back from the Khalistan supporter.

Khalistan supporters also allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO). Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, speaking at the media conclave in Bengaluru today, the Home Minister further pointed out that the Popular Front of India is also an important issue in Karnataka which goes to Assembly polls on May 10, and said that people feel secure after the Centre's clampdown against the now-banned outfit.

"PFI is an important issue as well. Congress kept PFI safe and supported it in Karnataka. The BJP government has put a ban on PFI and clamped against the propagating separatist organisation in South India. If there is one state which will benefit the most, it is Karnataka," he said.

Asked if people would cast their votes for the BJP on the issue of the PFI ban, the Home Minister said that it is not an issue, the security of the people is.

"PFI might not be the issue, security could be. The way violence was being unleashed under PFI...Our worker Praveen was killed in daylight. The strictness with which we have worked (against PFI), there is definitely an appreciation in the people of Karnataka. They are feeling secure," he said.

The Union Home Ministry had in September last year declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'

It had said that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The Home Ministry said it found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization. It declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.