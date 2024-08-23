Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kolkata doc murder protest: BJP activists storm Nandigram police station

Kolkata doc murder protest: BJP activists storm Nandigram police station

The BJP activists also blocked the thoroughfare in front of the police station before dispersing

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh
The protestors, of whom several were women, raised slogans and stayed inside the police station for some time, before exiting the premises | Credit: X
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP activists on Friday stormed the Nandigram police station in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district during a gherao programme organised in protest against the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Over 100 BJP supporters stormed the police station on Friday morning by breaking through barricades and scuffled with the policemen who made attempts in vain to stop them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The protestors, of whom several were women, raised slogans and stayed inside the police station for some time, before exiting the premises.

A police officer said the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and policemen present at the spot did not take further action to prevent the situation from escalating.

The BJP activists also blocked the thoroughfare in front of the police station before dispersing.

The protest was organised as part of a statewide 'thana gherao' programme over the issue.

More From This Section

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Centre approves release of Rs 40 cr to Tripura as flood relief: Amit Shah

Tripura CM visits flood affected areas, Army evacuates 330 civilians

Doc rape-murder: British Indians hold justice march in London, UK cities

Only 17 women remain at RG Kar College post doctor's rape-murder horror

Nandigram, which was the epicentre of TMC's anti-land acquisition movement of 2007-08, is the turf of Suvendu Adhikari, who jumped the ship from the ruling party in the state to the BJP in 2020 and won the assembly segment in the 2021 polls by defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari had on Thursday said that the gherao agitations would be "democratic and non-violent", and would voice people's disenchantment with the ruling party in the state on the issue of women's safety.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cong opposes MP govt's order to celebrate Janmashtami in school-colleges

Pawar wonders if Z plus security an attempt to get authentic information

BJP State Election Committee holds meet to strategize for Haryana polls

MGNREGA living monument of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India, says Kharge

LIVE news: Delhi police has withdrawn security of women wrestlers, says Vinesh Phogat

Topics :BJPWest Bengalpolice stationsactivist crackdown

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story