Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of accused Soyab by 10 days

A Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, for 10 more days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of his previous 10-day custody, which was granted on November 26.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who allowed the probe agency to interrogate Soyab for 10 more days.

Court sources said that the federal agency sought 10 more days of custodial interrogation of the accused.