Home / India News / Road accident deaths rise 2.3% to 177,000 in 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Road accident deaths rise 2.3% to 177,000 in 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said the government has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on 4E's

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The number of road accident fatalities in India rose 2.3 per cent to over 177,000 in 2024, resulting in the death of 485 persons every day, Parliament was informed.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that the Stockholm Declaration on Road Safety, adopted at the 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in February 2020, sets a new global target to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 per cent by 2030.

"As per the information received from States/UTs, total number of road accident fatalities reported in the country on all categories of roads during the calendar year 2024 were 1,77,177, which includes data in respect of West Bengal taken from eDAR portal," Gadkari said.

A total number of 4,80,583 road accidents have been reported by Police Departments of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the country during the calendar year 2023, claiming 1,72,890 lives and causing injuries to 4,62,825 persons.

The minister said as per the World Road Statistics 2024, the fatality rate per lakh population is 4.3 in China, and 12.76 in the United States of America, as compared to India, where it is 11.89.

Gadkari said the government has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on 4E's i.e. Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

Accordingly, various initiatives have been taken for road safety in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin's India visit: Why New Delhi won't act on the ICC arrest warrant

SC tells Kerala CM, guv to reach consensus or court will appoint VCs

Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of accused Soyab by 10 days

Loudspeakers not a fundamental right for religious practice: Bombay HC

SC declines PIL on regulating use of AI, machine learning use in judiciary

Topics :Nitin Gadkariroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story