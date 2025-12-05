Raghav Chadha urges ban on 10-minute deliveries, protection for gig workers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded the termination of 10-minute delivery services offered by quick commerce players, terming the practice as "cruelty" towards gig workers who risk their lives to meet deadlines under extreme pressure.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said delivery personnel are not robots, but individuals who are someone's father, husband, brother or son.

"I want to tell you that these people are not robots. They are also someone's father, husband, brother, or son. The House should think about them. And the cruelty of this 10-minute delivery should end," he said.

The AAP leader said while consumers hope their food reaches them in 10 minutes, the House should also think about the welfare of gig workers. Chadha described delivery personnel working for platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber, and home service providers as the "invisible wheels of the Indian economy". "Every day we press a button on our mobile phone app and get a notification that your order is on its way, order delivered, your ride has arrived. But behind this notification, there is often a person whom we do not acknowledge," he said.

He noted that while quick commerce and instant delivery have helped companies achieve billion-dollar valuations and become unicorns, the condition of gig workers remains worse than that of daily wage labourers. Chadha highlighted three major challenges faced by gig workers: pressure of speed and delivery time, customer harassment, and hazardous working conditions. On the dangerous trend of 10-minute delivery, he said workers are forced to overspeed and jump red lights, fearing rating drops, incentive cuts, app logouts and ID blocks. "A delivery boy standing on the red light keeps thinking that if he is late, the rating will fall, the incentive will be cut, the app will log out, and the ID will be blocked. That's why he over-speeds for a 10-minute delivery, jumps the red light and puts his life at stake," Chadha said.