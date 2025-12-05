India, Russia ink key agreements across energy, labour and health

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
India and Russia inked key agreements on Friday on cooperation in the labour, energy, and health sectors. The announcement was made after a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a joint press meet with Putin, PM Modi said, "Energy security has been a strong pillar of our partnership, and we will continue this win-win cooperation. Our collaboration in civil nuclear energy has spanned decades and contributed to clean energy. Our cooperation in critical minerals is essential for maintaining a diverse and reliable global supply chain."
Thanking President Droupadi Murmu and "dear friend" PM Modi for the warm welcome, Putin said, "Building connectivity between both countries is our priority. We will start working on the International North–South Transport Corridor, the Northern Sea Route, and the Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor with new zest."
India-Russia friendship like a 'pole star': PM Modi
PM Modi said the friendship between India and Russia has remained steadfast like a "pole star" over the past eight decades. "The world has witnessed many ups and downs in the last eight decades. However, the friendship between India and Russia has remained like a pole star. This relationship is built on mutual respect and trust... Today, we have held discussions on all factors that will help strengthen this relationship," he said.
He added that Putin's visit to India comes at a time when the bilateral relations between the two countries are passing through several historic milestones.
Putin said, "Last year, our bilateral trade turnover grew by 12 per cent, setting a new record. We are currently forecasting that this year’s trade agreement will remain at the same impressive level."
Commenting on the Ukraine conflict, PM Modi said, "We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Ukraine conflict." He added that India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning.
India and Russia also discussed that increasing cooperation in critical minerals is crucial for ensuring secure and diversified supply chains across the entire world.
"To further economic cooperation, we have signed a Vision 2030 document. Today, both of us will take part in the India–Russia Business Forum. I am confident this platform will strengthen our business relations and open new avenues for co-production and co-innovation. Both countries are also taking new steps to realise a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
