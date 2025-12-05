India, Russia ink key agreements across energy, labour and health

India and Russia inked key agreements on Friday on cooperation in the labour, energy, and health sectors. The announcement was made after a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint press meet with Putin, PM Modi said, "Energy security has been a strong pillar of our partnership, and we will continue this win-win cooperation. Our collaboration in civil nuclear energy has spanned decades and contributed to clean energy. Our cooperation in critical minerals is essential for maintaining a diverse and reliable global supply chain."

India-Russia friendship like a 'pole star': PM Modi PM Modi said the friendship between India and Russia has remained steadfast like a "pole star" over the past eight decades. "The world has witnessed many ups and downs in the last eight decades. However, the friendship between India and Russia has remained like a pole star. This relationship is built on mutual respect and trust... Today, we have held discussions on all factors that will help strengthen this relationship," he said. He added that Putin's visit to India comes at a time when the bilateral relations between the two countries are passing through several historic milestones.