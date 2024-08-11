UP plans to have 30K 'surya mitras' to install solar panels in all houses

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to train 30,000 youngsters as "surya mitras" to achieve its goal of having solar panels on the rooftop every house in the state. Following the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in February last year, which aims to have one crore solar rooftops across the country, the Yogi adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has installed more than 25 lakh in the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp To achieve the target of having solar panels in every house in Uttar Pradesh, there will be a significant need for skilled workers in the solar energy sector, a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) told PTI.

For this, the official, said the state agency has set a target of training 30,000 "surya mitras" at district centers and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

To develop this skilled manpower, the National Solar Energy Mission has outlined a plan, he said.

More than 3,000 youngsters in Uttar Pradesh have completed training courses for solar projects, the official said and added that the training is a concerted effort to swiftly achieve Prime Minister Narnedra Modi's vision of having solar panels in every household of the state.

The three-month "surya mitra" programme includes 600 hours of comprehensive training, covers classroom instructions, practical laboratory work, exposure to solar photovoltaic technology plants, on-the-job training and soft skill and entrepreneurship development.

To qualify for the programme, candidates should have completed Class 10 and have an ITI certification as an electrician, wireman, electronic mechanic, fitter or sheet metal worker. Upon completing training, they are provided assistance in securing employment.

According to UPNEDA data, registration has been completed for installing solar panel on rooftops of more than 18 lakh houses in the state, with applications submitted for approximately two lakh additional houses.

To promote use of solar energy, the government has introduced a "net billing/net metering" system. In addition, the UPNEDA has partnered with the Tata Group to install solar panels on rooftops of 10 lakh houses across Uttar Pradesh, with the initiative recently commencing from Varanasi.