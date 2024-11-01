Diwali 2024 bank holiday today: Check if your bank is open on Nov 1

Diwali celebrations for 2024 will span October 31 and November 1, with bank closures across various states according to local customs and regulations. Here’s what you need to know about holiday schedules for banks and stock exchanges during this festive season.

November 1 bank holiday

On November 1 (Friday), banks will be closed in states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur. The closures mark celebrations of Diwali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2 bank holiday

Banks in states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will observe a holiday on November 2 for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. Although this coincides with the first Saturday, which is generally a working day, the day will be observed as a holiday for these festivals.

Nationwide bank holiday on November 3

On November 3, all banks nationwide will remain closed in observance of Sunday, concluding the Diwali festivities with Bhai Dooj.

Diwali 2024 trading suspension at BSE and NSE

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suspend trading today (Nov 1) for Diwali. This means no transactions in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, or Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Segment. The Currency Derivatives Segment will also observe a pause. However, investors can partake in a special Muhurat Trading session on Friday, from 6 pm to 7 pm, marking a symbolic start to the financial year.

RBI’s November bank holiday schedule

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its November 2024 bank holiday schedule, outlining a total of 12 days of closures due to regional festivals, events, and observances. This schedule includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, with variations depending on local holidays across regions.

Ensure you check the RBI schedule and plan bank visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this festive season.