Noida Airport to be linked by expressway, rapid rail, and pod taxi: Details

The final stages of construction for the Noida International Airport , also known as Jewar Airport, are currently underway, with passenger services anticipated to commence in October. Upon completion, the airport will become the largest in India. It will be the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi Airport and Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.

To facilitate connectivity, the airport will be accessible via six roads, a rapid rail-cum-metro system, and pod taxis. A 31-kilometre greenfield expressway is being constructed to link the airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh.

According to Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 750-metre eight-lane road to connect the expressway with the airport.

Singh added that four lanes are expected to open by June 15, and the remaining four will become operational by August 15.

Furthermore, NHAI has been awarded three other projects to enhance airport connectivity. One project involves the construction of an 8.2-km long and 30-metre-wide road towards the north and east of the airport, costing Rs 63 crore and slated for completion in eight months. This road will facilitate access to the airport cargo terminal via the Yamuna Expressway.

Additionally, plans are underway to construct a VIP access road from the Yamuna Expressway to the Noida International Airport, designated for VIPs and emergency use.

Meanwhile, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the rapid rail-cum-metro system has been approved and forwarded to the government for funding recommendations. Studies for the pod taxi and monorail systems are also ongoing, with an estimated duration of up to two years.

Noida Airport awards concession for retail, duty-free stores

On Monday, Noida International Airport awarded a concession for retail and duty-free stores to a consortium comprising Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders Private Limited.

Heinemann will manage duty-free stores, while BWC Forwarders, a Bommidala Group company, will oversee domestic retail and international duty-paid retail.

To enhance the shopping experience, Noida International Airport announced that passengers will have the option to explore Heinemann-branded stores.

The airport will also focus on incorporating elements of local culture and heritage to showcase Uttar Pradesh's artisanal traditions. It will feature a variety of locally sourced masterpieces, such as artefacts, textiles, woodwork, jewellery, and metalwork.

The international duty-free outlet at the airport will offer a wide selection of premium brands, including liquors, chocolates, perfumes, cosmetics, and fashion accessories, along with regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, teas, coffees, and spices.