IMD weather today: Heatwave in many states, showers and hailstorms alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has estimated heatwave conditions in two states today. The temperature in the national capital, New Delhi, will stay in the range of 39 to 26 degree Celsius today. Taking into account the ongoing atmospheric conditions, a wet spell is anticipated in Delhi from May 10 to May 12. Delhi is expected to remain partially cloudy today.

The weather bulletin mentioned, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from northeast Rajasthan to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels." Thus, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka until May 12.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will mark heatwave conditions today. Similar circumstances will prevail in MP on May 10 too. Also, hot and humid weather patterns are expected in Gujarat until May 13, and over Kerala until May 10.

IMD weather forecasts: Rainfall alert

The weather office has forecasted light to moderate rains, with lightning and breezes over West Bengal and Sikkim until May 11. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha can expect rains, lightning and breezes until May 12, while Maharashtra can expect the same weather conditions on May 12.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be liable to observe rain, thunderstorms, lightning and breezes until May 12, according to IMD's expectation. The weather department also warned of light to moderate rains, lightning and breezes are reasonable over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura until May 15.

Heavy showers over the area of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 11 and Kerala on May 11. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand can expect wet spells until May 12 Hailstorm is probable over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on May 9, and over Uttarakhand until May 12.