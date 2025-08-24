Home / India News / Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging by her hair his wife, Nikki, in a Greater Noida house

Indian police
The man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said.

Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging by her hair his wife, Nikki, in a Greater Noida house.

Nikki was allegedly set on fire by Bhati. She died on the way to a hospital. 

ALSO READ: Noida woman set on fire by in-laws over ₹36 lakh dowry, husband arrested

Two videos of the horrifying incident made rounds on the internet.

One of them showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

Kanchan, the elder sister of Nikki, who is married in the same family, made a video of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station.  While addressing the media, Kanchan claimed that her younger sister was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹36 lakhs.

On Thursday night, she was badly beaten up and set on fire by them, claimed Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother.

"We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister.

They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well," said weeping Kanchan while holding her sister's son in her arms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

Kerala HC orders devaswom boards to keep temple premises free of politics

Grew up shy, didn't think will fly to space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

QR code property checks, faster land titles in UP's Vision 2047 plan

Gaganyaan mission marks new chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat journey: Rajnath

Topics :dowry death casesdowryGreater Noida

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story