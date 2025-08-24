Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

The man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said.

Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging by her hair his wife, Nikki, in a Greater Noida house.

Nikki was allegedly set on fire by Bhati. She died on the way to a hospital.

Two videos of the horrifying incident made rounds on the internet.

One of them showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

Kanchan, the elder sister of Nikki, who is married in the same family, made a video of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station. While addressing the media, Kanchan claimed that her younger sister was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹36 lakhs. On Thursday night, she was badly beaten up and set on fire by them, claimed Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother. "We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister.