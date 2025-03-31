Home / India News / Noida police deploys 5,000 personnel at mosques, other religious places

Shivhari Meena, Joint Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that the police personnel had interacted with all religious leaders to maintain peace and order

police, UP Police
The Police Commissioner also stated that an eye was being kept on social media and security was being ensured through drones | (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Noida Police on Monday deployed 5,000 personnel at mosques and all religious places in Noida on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and Navratri.

Shivhari Meena, Joint Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that the police personnel had interacted with all religious leaders to maintain peace and order.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "Police have been deployed at all religious places since it is Eid today and Navratri is also going on. We have also interacted with religious leaders of all places to maintain peace and order. We are ensuring that security is tight in all places of worship today."

The Police Commissioner also stated that an eye was being kept on social media and security was being ensured through drones.

"We are also keeping a check on social media. Security arrangements are also being ensured through drones and CCTV cameras..." he further added.

Meanwhile, people gathered at the Jama Masjid in Noida Sector 8 to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr 2025.

Delhi's Jama Masjid, the largest and most historic mosque in the country, witnessed worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The morning air was filled with a sense of reverence and community as people sought blessings for peace and prosperity in the year ahead.

In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Juma Masjid Mahim Dargah to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The vibrant city witnessed large crowds at the mosque, with families and friends coming together to share in the joy of the occasion. This reflected the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

In Patna, Bihar, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and joy as thousands of devotees gathered at Gandhi Maidan to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

