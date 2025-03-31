Delhi air remains 'moderate' for third day, AQI at 130 as temperature rises

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 138 at 4 pm on March 30.

Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 128, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 119 and 137, respectively. (Photo: PTI)