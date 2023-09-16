Noida Police renews CrPC section 144 restrictions citing MotoGP, UP ITS

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 restricting unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised public events, including religious and political processions, will be enforced across Noida and Greater Noida from September 16, police said on Saturday.

The order was issued to renew the same restrictions which were imposed from September 6 to 15.

Vishwakarma Puja is to be celebrated on September 17 while the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19. Apart from this, the International Trade Show at Expo Mart is scheduled from September 21 to 25 and the MotoGP Bharat at Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida from September 22 to 24, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Hridesh Katheria said in the order.

Apart from this, various programs like competitive examinations are proposed to be held in Gautam Buddh Nagar and a 'Rail Roko' campaign by farmers may also take place besides protests by various organisations from time to time, Katheria said in the order.

In view of this, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out, the officer said, renewing the restrictions under CrPC section 144.

According to the order, no person shall, without the prior permission of the commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police and deputy commissioners of police, take out any kind of procession of five or more persons, nor form a group of five or more persons in a public place, nor will join some group.

This rule can be relaxed as per requirement in programmes permitted by the government, the order read.

Operation of private drones will be completely prohibited in one-kilometre radius above and around government offices. At other places also, no shooting or photography will be done with any kind of drone camera without the permission of the commissioner of police and the additional commissioner of police, it stated.