Home / India News / Non-essential govt offices, school to remain closed in Delhi till Sun: DDMA

Non-essential govt offices, school to remain closed in Delhi till Sun: DDMA

Private establishments are advised to work from home, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat here on Thursday.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.

Private establishments are advised to work from home, they said.

The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat here on Thursday.

"Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added.

Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.

Also Read

DDMA to hold mock drill on earthquake disaster in Delhi across districts

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

First-ever mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi govt, MCD schools

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

FIR registered against BJP MLA Munirathna for using explosives for mining

CRPF deployed in large numbers to secure Amarnath Yatra: DIG Avasthy

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Number of crorepati employees at ITC, HUL, United Spirits up nearly 25% YoY

Security challenges have evolved from 'dynamite to metaverse': Amit Shah

Topics :Delhi schoolsDelhi government schoolsgovernment officesYamuna riverWater Level

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story