Temperatures dip below 5°C in North; Kashmir freezes, rain alert in South

Biting cold and chilling winds continue to impact large parts of North India as temperatures remain well below normal. Several places in North India continue to shiver at temperatures lower than 5 degrees Celsius. Dense fog enveloped several regions, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting daily life.

Dense fog disrupts visibility and travel across North India

Thick to very dense fog has blanketed vast stretches of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and the Indo-Gangetic plains, leading to poor visibility during morning hours. The hazardous conditions triggered multiple vehicle collisions in parts of North India, leaving four people dead and around 30 injured, PTI reported.

IMD outlook on dense fog conditions across states According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog is very likely to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 12, and dense fog in isolated pockets till January 17. The IMD also forecast dense to very dense fog in isolated parts of Rajasthan till January 11, followed by dense fog till January 13, 2026. Dense fog conditions are also likely during morning hours in isolated or some pockets over Jammu division till January 12; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till January 15; Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till January 17; Delhi and north Madhya Pradesh till January 11; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till January 13; and parts of the Northeast till January 11 and again on January 14 and 15.

Cold wave and cold day conditions intensify According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cold day and cold wave conditions have intensified in several pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar and parts of eastern and central India. Severe cold wave conditions are being reported in isolated areas, particularly in Rajasthan, while cold wave conditions have extended to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha and north interior Karnataka. How low temperatures have fallen across North India It was biting cold in many parts of Punjab, with Hoshiarpur recording a bone-chilling 1.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Hisar 4 degrees, Karnal 4.4 degrees, Bhiwani 4.5 degrees, Rohtak 5 degrees and Ambala 6 degrees.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 notches below the season’s average and the lowest of the winter so far. In most parts of Rajasthan, minimum temperatures remained below 10 degrees Celsius. Dausa recorded the lowest temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Alwar at 3.6 degrees, Sri Ganganagar at 3.9 degrees, Nagaur at 4.2 degrees, Fatehpur at 4.4 degrees, Pilani and Jaisalmer at 4.5 degrees each, and Lunkaransar at 4.6 degrees. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the mercury plunged below 10 degrees Celsius in eight districts. The IMD issued a yellow alert for isolated cold wave conditions in Gumla, Ranchi and Khunti.