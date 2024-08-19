Shah, Scindia to attend 1st NEC meeting in Agartala after B'desh protests

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This is the first meeting of the NEC after the regime change in neighbouring Bangladesh

Governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of all the northeastern states will also join the meeting.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the two-day meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheduled to begin in Agartala on August 31, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday.

Governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of all the northeastern states will also join the meeting.

"Tripura is going to host the two-day meeting of the NEC. Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present in the meeting," Saha said.

He said the border issues, development activities, and implementation of various projects will be discussed in the meeting.

"Since the state has a porous international border with Bangladesh, it will certainly be discussed in the meeting," he said, adding that other states will also put forward their wishlists for the overall development of the region.

Saha said he would chair a review meeting to check the preparations.

This is the first meeting of the NEC after the regime change in neighbouring Bangladesh.


Topics :Amit ShahJyotiraditya ScindiaTripura

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

