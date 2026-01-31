North India to see rain, snow due to western disturbances; IMD issues alert

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Saturday, with reduced visibility during the early morning hours affecting road and rail movement in parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to persist during night and early morning hours over the next couple of days. The city may also witness light rain as western disturbances influence weather patterns across north India.

Day temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain near normal, while minimum temperatures could dip slightly due to cold northerly winds. The IMD has advised commuters to remain cautious, particularly during early morning travel, as fog may continue to disrupt schedules.

Multiple western disturbances active According to the IMD, at least three western disturbances are expected to affect India in quick succession. The first two systems are likely to impact the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains over the next few days, followed by another disturbance later in the week. These systems are expected to bring widespread cloudiness, rainfall and snowfall across north and northwest India. Under their influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds may also occur in some areas.

Snowfall in the Himalayas, alerts issued In the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, light to moderate snowfall is very likely at higher altitudes. Some pockets may witness heavy snowfall, particularly in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The IMD has issued weather alerts for these regions, warning of possible disruption to road connectivity, especially in hill districts. In high-altitude areas, fresh snowfall could also increase the risk of avalanches, prompting authorities to urge residents and tourists to follow advisories closely. Cold wave and dense fog across plains Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over northwest and central India. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh may continue to experience chilly nights, with temperatures dipping below normal levels.