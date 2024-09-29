Delhi Traffic Police issues over 87,000 challans this year till Sep 15

Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 87,000 challans and more than three lakh notices for red light violations this year till September 15, as per the official data. According to the police, challans are issued by the traffic personnel on-site while notices are generated online though the traffic violation detection cameras. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The data showed that a total of 87,430 challans for red light violations were recorded this year till September 15 compared to 66,774 in 2023 and 67,462 in 2022. The highest numbers of 17,741 challans were issued in New Delhi district, followed by 11,211 in south district, 10,109 in west, 8,719 in southeast and 6,790 in southwest.

Among the 15 police districts in Delhi, the least numbers of 1,140 challans were reported in northeast district, the data said.

Additionally, 3,12,541 notices for red light violations were issued till September 15 this year against 5,90,227 in 2023 and 10,11,028 in 2022, the data stated.

More From This Section

The highest numbers of 59,762 notices were issued in west district, followed by 55,562 in south, 51,446 in southwest, 44,750 in north and 33,488 in northwest.

Meanwhile, northeast, outer north, Rohini and Shahdara districts reported 0 notices during this period, the data mentioned.

According to the data, as many as 17,66,773 notices were issued for over speeding violation and the highest was in southwest district with 3,43,978, followed by 2,12,033 in south district, 1,99,288 in north, 1,54,572 in northeast district. The lowest were issued in outer north district with 1,004.

In 2023 the number of these notices stood at 30,10,685 and 29,96,497 in 2022, it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had announced that it will procure over 300 red light violation detection (RLVD) and over speed violation detection (OSVD) cameras for installation at various strategic locations across the national capital.

This includes the installation of 203 RLVD cameras at 57 intersections while 125 OSVD cameras will be installed at 76 locations. The RLVD cameras will be placed in the interior areas of the city where red light violations are frequent.

The OSVD cameras will be installed in the outskirt areas where the roads are less crowded. Several other points where the motorists can be seen driving their vehicles in a high speed, such as on flyovers, will be covered by these cameras.

Currently, Delhi has 209 red light violation detection cameras at 43 junctions and 125 over speeding detection cameras at 66 locations, all these establised in phase 1 of the initiative.