Northeast Frontier Railways added 11 trains in 2025, connected Mizoram

Mizoram was put on the country's rail map in September, with the Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express commencing weekly services

The Guwahati-Sairang Express was introduced as a daily service, and the Kolkata-Sairang Express started operating on a tri-weekly basis | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) in 2025 has introduced 11 new trains, including the first ones connecting Mizoram, a statement said on Tuesday.

The new services have improved passenger convenience and enhanced rail connectivity across the Northeast and adjoining areas, it said.

Mizoram was put on the country's rail map in September, with the Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express commencing weekly services. The Guwahati-Sairang Express was introduced as a daily service, and the Kolkata-Sairang Express started operating on a tri-weekly basis.

The Guwahati-North Lakhimpur Jan Shatabdi Express was introduced on a bi-weekly basis, and the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger on a daily basis. The Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express was introduced as a tri-weekly service.

Among the other trains introduced were Sealdah-Jalpaiguri Road Weekly Express, Danapur-Jogbani Vande Bharat Express operating six days a week, Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express on a weekly basis, and the daily Siliguri-Katihar Express.

The Darjeeling-Ghum-Darjeeling toy train service was also introduced, catering to tourism and heritage travel requirements, the statement said.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

