Home / India News / Not getting government benefits, claim Rajasthan's street vendors

Not getting government benefits, claim Rajasthan's street vendors

By enacting the Street Vendors Act, 2014, the central government aimed to protect the rights of urban street vendors and regulate street vending activities

Anil Sharma Jaipur

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Roadside shop owners in Rajasthan have claimed that they are not getting government benefits, in accordance with the Act on street vendors.

Municipal bodies were to prepare a plan on this and create special vending zones where these shopkeepers could be housed. However, apart from the paperwork, not much has been done in this regard, the street vendors allege.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


By enacting the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the central government aimed to protect the rights of urban street vendors and regulate street vending activities.

The states were to make rules and implement this Act through urban or municipal bodies.

“In Rajasthan, rules for this were made in the year 2016 and work was started by forming street vendor committees in urban bodies. Despite this, to date, about 1.5 million street vendors across the state have not been able to get the benefit of this scheme,” said Babloo Ram Meena, a street vendor.

Meena said that till now, plans for street vendors have been prepared only on paper.

Neither have the street vendors got vending zones nor have they been linked to welfare schemes of the Centre. He requested the newly-formed BJP government to do something for them at the earliest. 
The situation is similar in the capital Jaipur. Here, work was started in the year 2017 by forming a street vendor committee.

Around 13,000 street vendors were surveyed, under this scheme and issued identity cards. Vending zones were established at 86 places in the city. After this, there was no progress.

According to state government officials, first the Assembly elections in 2018, then the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and the work of dividing the Jaipur Municipal Corporation into two affected the progress on the street vendors.

“After a long gap, a town vending committee was formed again in February 2023 and 5,600 new street vendors were surveyed. Identity cards were issued to them, but due to the negligence of urban bodies, this scheme did not take off beyond a point,” an official said.

Meena said basic facilities like platforms for street vendors, tin sheds, toilets and water in the vending zone, among others, were to be finalised. However, it did not take off in most of the cities in the state.

Ram Kishan Sindhi, who runs a vegetable stall in Jaipur’s posh Colony C-Scheme, said the scheme is good but most vendors are yet to avail its benefits.

He said the scheme cannot be completed only by giving identity cards and creating vending zones. These zones still do not have proper facilities, which were promised or were part of the Act.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Only 3.62% of Rajasthan's workers registered to Centre's pension scheme

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Indian judiciary has 'no jurisdiction' in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech

India Energy Week 2024 to be held in Goa, 35,000 participants expected

Navi Mumbai Metro records 443,000 passengers in first month since inception

1 death reported as fresh Covid cases rise by 328, active tally nears 3,000

Delhi pollution: Grap stage III re-invoked amid worsening air quality

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanindian politicsStreet vendorsscheme

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story