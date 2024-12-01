Nothing should be forced on anyone, B'desh situation not good: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticised the current government in Bangladesh and said that the situation there is not good as he stressed that "nothing should be forced on anyone."

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha said, "The situation in Bangladesh is not good. How is the government functioning there? The news that we're receiving, seeing on social media these days regarding the violence against the minorities is not right at all. Atrocities are being committed against minorities in Bangladesh. Nothing should be forced on anyone," CM Saha said.

CM Saha also expressed concern as he pointed out that many terrorists who were jailed when the Sheikh Hasina was Prime Minister in Bangladesh are free and Tripura shares its boundaries with the country.

"Then the terrorists who were jailed during the Sheikh Hasina government are free now. Where are they now? We are concerned regarding their whereabouts. Especially when Tripura shares its borders with Bangladesh it's a concerning matter. They have to check where these terrorists are now and what their activity is. This is not how it should be, fundamentalists doesn't mean that you will do whatever you feel like. I want to say that the current government there has to take care of the minorities," he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Indian government is monitoring the situation.

"Indian government is monitoring the situation. Ultimately Bangladesh's existence without India is not possible. So they also have to think about this. How their GDP spiked up earlier and how its coming down. This isn't how a country should be run, right?," he said.

Earlier Chairman of the Muslim Students' Organisation of India, Shujaat Ali Quadri expressed concerns over the interim government's inability to safeguard minority groups in Bangladesh and stated that the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has failed to "protect the minorities, especially Hindus."

Speaking to ANI, Quadri stated, "The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been failed to protect the minorities, especially Hindus, and also the other sects like Ahmadiyyas, Sufis, Barelvis and even Christians."

"We have seen in the news that several temples have been destroyed. The targeted killing of Hindus and Sufi Barelvi leaders has been carried out. So, I think the government led by Muhammad Yunus has been failed to protect the minorities." he added.

Further, Quadri warned that the volatile situation in Bangladesh poses a significant threat to regional security, particularly in India, South Asia, and Asia. Quadri condemned the demand to ban ISKCON, stating that it is an "inappropriate act" by fundamentalist groups who are allegedly backed by Pakistan and its government.The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples, being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.The international community has expressed concern over the situation, with India's Ministry of External Affairs stating that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for the protection of minorities.

On the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities."

"We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, and increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests," he added.