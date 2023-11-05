Home / India News / Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 amid rising pollution levels

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 amid rising pollution levels

For classes 6 to 12, schools have the option of teaching online

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, Atishi said on X | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

All primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Sunday.

For classes 6 to 12, schools have the option of teaching online.

As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, Atishi said on X.

A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as pollution levels once again reached the severe plus category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night.

The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 3 and November 4, in view of rising pollution levels.

Under the Centre's air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.

The concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems, exceeded the government-prescribed safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by seven to eight times at multiple locations throughout Delhi-NCR. It was 80 to 100 times the healthy limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter set by the WHO.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the past week due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana.

Also Read

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

G20 Summit: What is open and closed in Delhi? Here's all you need to know

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 336

Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun threatens to blow up AI flight on Nov 19

We should unequivocally condemn it: Lone condemns targeted killings in J-K

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting

Poor air quality affects mental development of children, say health experts

LIVE: Primary schools in Delhi to remain closed till Nov 10, says Atishi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AtishiDelhi PollutionDelhi schoolsair pollutionAir qualityDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story