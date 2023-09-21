Now, Indian medical graduates can practise in the US, Australia, Canada

The National Medical Commission of India (NMC) has been awarded the coveted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) recognition status for ten years, the Union health ministry said in a press release on Thursday.



The ministry said in a release that the recognition will allow Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practise in countries requiring WFME recognition, such as the United States Canada , Australia, and New Zealand.



All the 706 existing medical colleges in India have become WFME accredited, and the new medical colleges set up in the coming ten years will automatically come under WFME accreditation.



Due to the accreditation, the NMC will get the privilege of enhancing the quality and standards of medical education in India by aligning them with global benchmarks, the ministry said.



The ministry said the recognition will improve the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals, facilitate academic collaborations and exchanges and promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education.



The WFME's primary objective is to enhance the quality of medical education worldwide, with the promotion of the highest scientific and ethical standards in medical education. WFME is a global organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide.



Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG) is the primary body in the United States that oversees the policies and regulations around licensing International Medical Graduates (IMGs), the release said. In order to take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and to apply for residency, all IMGs must be certified by ECFMG.



All IMGs must be certified by ECFMG to take the USMLEs and to apply for residency. This typically occurs after completing the second year of a medical program and before taking the USMLE Step 1 examination. In 2010, the ECFMG announced a new requirement that will become effective in 2024.



The new rule states that "starting in 2024, individuals applying for ECFMG Certification must be a student or graduate of a medical school that is appropriately accredited. More specifically, the school must be accredited by an accrediting agency that is officially recognised by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).



The WFME recognition process costs $60,000 per medical college, which includes all the expenses of the site visit team. This suggests that the total cost for the 706 medical colleges in India to apply for WFME recognition would have been approximately Rs 351.9 crore ($42,360,000).

