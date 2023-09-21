India wins bid to host international conference on cement in 2027

India has won the bid to host the International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement (ICCC) here in 2027, where global leaders, academicians, and professionals would deliberate on progress of research in this sector, an official statement said.

The bid was won against UAE and Switzerland.

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said that India's leading research and academic institutes, National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) along with IIT Delhi successfully presented India's bid before the steering committee members of the conference during the ongoing 16th ICCC at Bangkok, Thailand.

"The decision was announced on September 20, 2023 at Bangkok," it said.

The conference is the largest event of its kind which reviews the progress of research in the area of cement and concrete, it added.

The gathering has been held generally at intervals of four to six years since 1918.

Last time it was held in 1992 in the national capital.

"This event is not only a testament to our research and academic organization's capabilities but also a chance to showcase New Delhi to the global cement and concrete industry," it said.

It added that India's cement industry is second largest in the world with installed cement capacity of 600 million tonnes.

The industry in India plays a key role in the circular economy framework in the country by utilizing various industrial wastes and is having one of the lowest carbon footprints and most energy efficient in the world, the department said.

"The booming infrastructure development, resources, and expertise available within India make it a perfect backdrop to bring together thought leaders, academics, cement and concrete professionals, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas and drive progress," it said.

The experience and framework of the Indian cement industry for addressing issues such as decarbonisation, alternate energy sources, and low carbon cement provide an ideal modal for deliberations.

NCCBM is an apex research and development organization under the DPIIT. It is dedicated to research, technology development and transfer, education and industrial services for cement, allied building materials and construction industries.