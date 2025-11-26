Home / India News / NRC real intent behind special voter roll revision, alleges Mamata Banerjee

NRC real intent behind special voter roll revision, alleges Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said the Constitution is the backbone of the nation, masterfully weaving together the diversity of India's cultures, languages, and communities

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee also paid her tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who "played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed NRC was the real intent behind the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar at Red Road on the occasion of Constitution Day, Banerjee said the citizenship of people is being questioned after so many years of Independence.

In a post on X earlier in the day, she said that when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an "endangered situation", and federalism is "being bulldozed", people must protect the valuable guidance that the Constitution provides.



"Today, on this Constitution Day, I pay my deepest respect and tribute to the great Constitution that we have, to the great document that binds us in India. I also pay my tribute today to the visionary framers of our Constitution, especially Dr BR Ambedkar, its principal architect," she said in a post on X.

Banerjee also paid her tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who "played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution".

"I believe, our Constitution is the backbone of our nation that masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole. On this sacred day, we re-affirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation," she said.

"Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides," she added.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNRCElection Commission of IndiaIndian constitution

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

