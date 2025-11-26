Home / India News / Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -3.9 degrees Celsius

Srinagar, clock tower, Srinagar clock tower
The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 2, with a possibility of a further fall in the night temperature (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Cold conditions tightened its grip on Kashmir on Wednesday as Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled below the freezing point at most places in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

The night temperature in Srinagar was 4 degrees below the normal for the season, officials at the local meteorological department said.

Konibal in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius. The Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Gulmarg settled at zero degree Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled for a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 2, with a possibility of a further fall in the night temperature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SrinagarcoldCold weatherwinterKashmirJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

