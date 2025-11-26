No need to postpone Kerala's SIR, process nearing completion: ECI tells SC

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was no need to postpone Kerala’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists during the hearing of petitions challenging the ongoing revision, LiveLaw reported.

He further explained that the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission (SEC) are working together, and only a small number of booth-level officers are needed for the SIR.

Next hearing on December 2

The bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Election Commission to file a status report by December 1, and the case will be heard next on December 2. The bench also asked the Kerala SEC to file an affidavit.

Lawyers for Kerala and Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) asked for an earlier hearing, saying local elections are on December 9 and 11, and they want the matter resolved quickly.

Kerala sought to postpone SIR

While Kerala has not opposed the SIR, the state and several political parties want the SIR postponed, saying it clashes with local election duties and causes administrative problems. The Kerala High Court had earlier refused to stop the SIR and told the state to approach the Supreme Court.