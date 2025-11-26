63K challans for drunk driving issued in Haryana this year, 25K in Gurugram

As many as 63,073 challans have been issued for drunk driving in Haryana so far this year, with Gurugram accounting for nearly 25,000 of them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the district-wise data shows the highest number of challans from January 1 till November 24 was issued in Gurugram at 24,972, followed by Faridabad (7,402), Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind (3,109).

Following instructions issued by the Haryana Police, regular special drives are being conducted across all districts of the state, it said.

"The purpose of these drives is not only to curb drunken driving but also to strictly monitor lane driving, noise pollution, and misuse of red-blue lights. After reviewing weekly reports, the police headquarters has directed the districts to make these campaigns even more effective and result-oriented, the statement said.