Home / India News / 63K challans for drunk driving issued in Haryana this year, 25K in Gurugram

63K challans for drunk driving issued in Haryana this year, 25K in Gurugram

Haryana Police has appealed to the citizens to remain aware and also advise their family, friends, and colleagues not to drive under the influence of alcohol

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway
Following instructions issued by the Haryana Police, regular special drives are being conducted across all districts of the state (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 63,073 challans have been issued for drunk driving in Haryana so far this year, with Gurugram accounting for nearly 25,000 of them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the district-wise data shows the highest number of challans from January 1 till November 24 was issued in Gurugram at 24,972, followed by Faridabad (7,402), Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind (3,109).

Following instructions issued by the Haryana Police, regular special drives are being conducted across all districts of the state, it said.

"The purpose of these drives is not only to curb drunken driving but also to strictly monitor lane driving, noise pollution, and misuse of red-blue lights. After reviewing weekly reports, the police headquarters has directed the districts to make these campaigns even more effective and result-oriented, the statement said.

According to the instructions, special police teams have been deployed at all toll plazas from 6 pm to 10 pm, which are equipped with alco-sensor and e-challan machines so that drunk drivers can be checked on the spot and action can be taken without delay, the statement said.

Haryana Police has appealed to the citizens to remain aware and also advise their family, friends, and colleagues not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Court seeks CBI reply on Rabri Devi's plea to transfer IRCTC scam trial

No need to postpone Kerala's SIR, process nearing completion: ECI tells SC

Bar vital in upholding sanctity of Constitution, says CJI Surya Kant

Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -3.9 degrees Celsius

Violence erupts at VIT Bhopal as students protest jaundice outbreak

Topics :HaryanaGurgaonGurugramchallansTrafficDrunk driving

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story