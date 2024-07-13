Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NSA Doval speaks to US counterpart Sullivan, discusses global challenges

NSA Doval speaks to US counterpart Sullivan, discusses global challenges

The phone conversation between the NSAs came a day after US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti appeared to be critical of India's ties with Russia

Garcetti also underlined the importance of maintaining the sanctity of borders.. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a phone conversation on Friday with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan amid some indication of unease in India-US ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Doval and Sullivan reiterated the need to work "collectively" to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

It said the two national security advisors agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are "built on shared values and common strategic and security interests".

"They discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework to be held in July 2024 and later in the year," the MEA said in a statement.

The phone conversation between the NSAs came a day after US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti appeared to be critical of India's ties with Russia.

Garcetti, speaking at an event in Delhi on Thursday, said India and the US must uphold democratic principles when other countries go against the rules-based order.

"I know...and I respect that India likes its strategic autonomy. But in times of conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy. We will, in crisis moments, need to know each other. I don't care what title we put to it, but we will need to know that we are trusted friends, brothers and sisters, colleagues," Garcetti said without making any reference to Prime Minister Modi's trip to Moscow this week.

In an apparent reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US envoy said "no war is distant anymore".

"No war is distant anymore and we must not just stand for peace, we must take concrete actions to make sure those who don't play by peaceful rules, that their war machines cannot continue unabated," he said.

Garcetti also underlined the importance of maintaining the sanctity of borders.

"I don't have to remind India how important borders are..That when we stand on those principles and stand together, we can show that principles are the guiding light of peace in our world and together the world's two largest democracies can enhance the security and the stability of our region," he said.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

