'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

As the overall air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day, the Delhi government announced on Monday that the "odd-even" scheme for vehicles will be implemented from November 13 to 20.







Delhi Chief Minister The Delhi government has also ordered all school classes except X and XII to be held online till November 10, in view of the implementation of GRAP Stage IV measure. The heads of schools can decide to conduct the classes for students of X and XII either through online mode or call the students to school for physical classes.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called a high-level meeting on the issue of increasing pollution today. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of all concerned departments attended the meeting.





On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of Grap measures in the entire national capital region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.



After Delhi, Faridabad was the city with the second worst air quality on Sunday evening. According to the CPCB, Faridabad's AQI was 450.





On Saturday, Rai wrote a letter to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS-VI norms into Delhi from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR. He also requested to convene an emergency meeting of neighbouring states' environment ministers.The air quality in Delhi-NCR has decreased over the past week because of a drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a rise in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

According to medical practitioners, air pollution in Delhi is causing increased respiratory and eye problems among children and the elderly.