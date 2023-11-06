'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called a high-level meeting on the issue of increasing pollution today. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of all concerned departments attended the meeting.
On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of Grap measures in the entire national capital region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.
After Delhi, Faridabad was the city with the second worst air quality on Sunday evening. According to the CPCB, Faridabad's AQI was 450.
#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says "In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November..."— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023
The air quality in Delhi-NCR has decreased over the past week because of a drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a rise in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana.