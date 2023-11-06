Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses Popular Front of India's plea against Centre's ban

Supreme Court dismisses Popular Front of India's plea against Centre's ban

The Centre had banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations and for trying to spread communal hatred in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the central government.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said it would be appropriate for the PFI first to approach the high court against the tribunal’s order.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing PFI, agreed with the court’s view that the organisation should have first approached the high court and then come to the top court.

The bench then dismissed the plea but granted the PFI the opportunity to approach the high court.

In its petition, the PFI challenged the March 21 order of the UAPA tribunal by which it had confirmed the September 27, 2022 decision of the Centre.

The Centre had banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations and for trying to spread communal hatred in the country. The Centre had also directed all states and the Union Territories (UTs) to “exercise” powers of the UAPA against the outfit and its affiliates.

Over 100 PFI cadres were arrested in multiple raids carried out across the country last year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state agencies as well as police forces based on findings about a number of “instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups like Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)”.

The PFI and its associates were also charged with working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations.

(With agency input)

Also Read

Amazon most popular e-com site with highest orders from Bengaluru: Survey

More than 8.4 million people globally are learning Hindi on Duolingo

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Mizoram LIVE: Assembly polls 'dress rehearsal' for Lok Sabha, says Tharoor

SC to hear on the validity of Citizenship Act's Sec 6A on December 5

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtPFICentreBS Web ReportsToday News

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story