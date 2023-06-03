Home / India News / Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

Apart from that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has cancelled all its events scheduled for today to celebrate the former Chief Minister Kalaingar Karunanithi's centenary

ANI General News
Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday declared one-day state mourning following the Balasore train accident in Odisha, which claimed 238 lives and left more than 900 injured.

Apart from that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has cancelled all its events scheduled for today to celebrate the former Chief Minister Kalaingar Karunanithi's centenary, according to a party source.

The Chief Minister will pay tribute at the Kalaingar Statue and Kalaingar Memorial with the rest of all public meetings and events cancelled. A public meeting of Secular Progressive Alliance leaders which is scheduled for this evening has been postponed and the next date will be announced later, he added further.

The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning for today in the wake of the train derailment. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said n Saturday, saying that no State celebrations would be held on the day.

Also, The Konkan Railway officials informed that the flagging off ceremony of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled in view of the tragic accident in Odisha.

The death toll in the train accident rose to 238 South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

On Friday the Coromandel Express heading towards Chennai derailed near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Odisha's Balasore and collided with the Howrah-bound Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which had derailed a few minutes back. The derailed coaches of the Coromandel then hit a goods train which was parked there.

The railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM leaves for 9-day foreign trip to attract investments

BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after tragic train accident

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

TN Sports Minister meets Anurag Thakur, requests release Khelo India fund

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

Survivor recalls chilling moments before Coromandel Express jumped rails

Top headlines: 233 dead in Odisha train crash, Tata's EV battery plant deal

Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history

BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after tragic train accident

Topics :Tamil NaduOdisha train collision

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story