Odisha being neglected, not given enough funds by Centre: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is facing constant neglect in transfer of state share and central funds, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BS Web Team New Delhi

Jul 19 2023
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that the state is not getting adequate funds and support from the Centre, reported The Hindu.

“Odisha is facing constant neglect in transfer of state share and central funds... Our demand for special focus [on our] state should be stronger and louder," he said.

The chief minister said that only 800,000 houses had been sanctioned for Odisha under the central government’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while the requirement was 1.5 million.

“The elimination of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana [free ration scheme] and the closure of extra five kg rice are an attack on the poor,” he said.

He further stated that the BJP-led Centre was neglecting National Highway projects in the state.

“Many [NH projects] are announced, but no actual work done,” he said, adding, “Several National Highways are running behind schedule. Six districts of the state are yet to get a railway network while there is no progress in coastal highway yet. There are also issues of banking, mobile and digital connectivity.”

Patnaik also claimed that several Adivasi communities in the state were facing difficulties for not being included in the Scheduled Tribe list.

He said that despite repeated requests, the 18 per cent GST rate on Kendu leaves has not been removed. Kendu leaves are used to make bidis, which is a common source of income for tribal communities.

“Farmers are also not getting fasal bima [crop insurance scheme] benefits,” he claimed.

The BJP said that the allegations were “factually incorrect” and that Odisha has received the highest amount of central funds in the last nine years.

“BJD leaders have been collecting money from beneficiaries of the housing scheme before issuing work orders," Harichandan said.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

