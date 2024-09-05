Odisha CM Majhi pledged Rs 5 cr aid for Tripura flood relief efforts

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore for flood relief efforts in the northeast state. In a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, CM Majhi expressed his condolences to CM Saha for the devastation caused by the recent natural calamities in the state. During their discussion, the Odisha Chief Minister offered a hand of cooperation for post-disaster recovery and pledged assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Tripura's relief efforts, Tripura CMO stated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CM Saha expressed his gratitude to the Odisha CM for his generous support and commitment to helping Tripura during this challenging time, the statement added.

Notably, in addition to the previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore, an additional Rs 10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Tripura CM Manik Saha announced on Wednesday.



Several individuals and organisations from various sectors--including banks, social organisations, and other groups--have stepped forward to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the Chief Minister's Office said.

State Bank of India donated Rs 25,00,000, Tinku Roy, Minister donated Rs. 50,000, Biswa Bandhu Sen, Speaker contributed Rs 63,000, Bikash Debbarma donated Rs 62,000, National Law University, Faculty and Staff donated Rs 70,000, All Tripura Community Health Officers donated Rs 20,000, Bru Songrongma Mthoh donated Rs 10,005, Prabin Angan donated Rs 5,000, Siksha Bhavan Montessori School donated Rs 30,000, AGMC Teachers Forum Rs 3,72,300, Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA Rs 30,000, CMO stated.

Following continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods since August 19 in the state, 31 people have lost their lives, and over 72,000 people have been displaced so far, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department.

As per a government statement, a total of 492 relief camps had been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to the people displaced by the floods. Clothing has also been distributed to about 300 needy people in the Amarpur and Karbook sub-divisions.