Tripura's CM Saha announces additional Rs 10 cr for flood-affected people

In addition to the previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore, an additional Rs 10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced.

Saha announced the significant increase in the relief funds for the flood-affected people.

Several individuals and organisations from various sectors--including banks, social organisations, and other groups--have stepped forward to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the Chief Minister's Office said.

In response to Chief Minister Manik Saha's call, financial aid is being deposited into the relief fund daily, reflecting a strong humanitarian response from the community.