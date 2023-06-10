Home / India News / Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

"CM Patnaik reviewed the performances of all departments from May 22 to June 2 wherein, it was found that the performance of Higher Education Department was at the bottom of the list", said report

ANI General News
Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dropped Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from the council of ministers, sources said.

According to sources, chief minister Patnaik has recommended to Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshhi Lal to exclude minister Rohit Pujari from the State Cabinet.

The recommendation has come reportedly in view of the poor performance by the state higher education department in annual performance, informed sources.

"CM Patnaik reviewed the performances of all the departments from May 22 to June 2 wherein, it was found that the performance of the Higher Education Department was at the bottom of the list", sources said.

According to an official notification, the charge of the Higher Education Department has been assigned to the Food and Supplies Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

Rohit Pujari, who represents Rairakhol Assembly Constituency was inducted into the Cabinet in June last year.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display

Ranji Trophy: Bad light costs TN yet again; Sai rues conceding late runs

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

All of us should embrace NEP in letter and spirit: Dharmendra Pradhan

Balasore train tragedy: School building which served as mortuary demolished

India logs 186 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,501

LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

K'taka: Textbook revision row escalates as Cong calls RSS founder 'coward'

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha higher education

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story