Odisha disbursed Rs 5,024 cr to 10 mn women on Women's Day: Dy CM Pravati

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that the state government had released the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana and Rs 5,024 crore has been disbursed to 1 crore 64 thousand women.

Speaking to ANI, the Dy CM said, "I heartily congratulate women of the state, country, and world on the occasion of International Women's Day. Today, the state government has disbursed Rs 5,024 crore to 1 crore 64 thousand women in the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana. Each beneficiary mother has received more than Rs 10,000 in two instalments today..."

Pravati Parida also stated that BJP's double-engine government was making efforts to fulfil the dreams of the women. Criticising the opposition, she questioned what work had they done to empower the women.

"The double-engine government is making every effort to fulfil the dreams and the promises made to the women of the country. I want to ask the opposition government what work they have been doing to empower women. Good days are about to come for the women of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

On March 8, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said that the government had released the second instalment of the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, we released the 2nd instalment under the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana...Our government is working to empower women...Subhadra Yojana will be very beneficial for them (women) from an economic point of view," Majhi told ANI.

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Subhadra,' the flagship scheme of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

According to a government release, it is the largest women-centric scheme in the state, aiming to benefit over one crore women in Odisha.

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually in two equal instalments credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts.