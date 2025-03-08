On Women's Day, Andhra CM vows to create 100,000 women entrepreneurs

Holding an state-level interaction with women on International Women's Day, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that his state has set a target of creating 100,000 women entrepreneurs in a year. CM Naidu said that the state government has signed agreements with 24 organisations in order to support women in businesses and to market their products.

Naidu further said that the aim of his government is to ensure that women, who make up 50 per cent of the society, are financially independent and gain self respect. Citing the example of his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Naidu asked women to understand their strength and emerge as a successful and significant economic force in the state.

"Women inspire society. Initially, my wife had no experience in business. Being NTR’s daughter, she never had the need to work. But when I started my small business in 1994, I asked her to manage it while I was busy in politics. She not only managed Heritage but also raised Lokesh and contributed to social work through the NTR Memorial Trust. Today, I proudly acknowledge my wife Bhuvaneshwari’s achievements," he said.

'100,000 women entrepreneurs'

Naidu said that the state will provide a 45 per cent subsidy to help creating 100,000 women entrepreneurs in the state within a year. He highlighted that how 25 years ago, he had introduced DWCRA and MEPMA, which had faced challenges and evolved successfully.

Naidy informed that this year alone, these women’s groups have secured ₹35,000 crore in bank loans. Through ONDC, they have achieved four Guinness World Records, generating a turnover of ₹5 crore in just ten days, he said.

Explaining the rationale behind launching these schemes, Naidu said that despite women having 50 per cent share in society, only men were working, limiting the state's economic growth. "I wanted to create a platform where women could gain financial independence and self-respect, leading to DWCRA's launch. Today, many families depend on the income of DWCRA women, proving its success," he said.

Women-centric schemes

During the programme, Naidu highlighted key schemes launched by his administration for the empowerment and safety of women. Addressing the issue of safety of women he said that anyone who harasses women will face severe consequences.He also highlighted the launch of the Shakti App' for women's safety.

Talking about the change in nature of jobs, Naidu said that the nature of the work has changed post-Covid. "Many companies are allowing remote work. We are setting up workstations in villages so that rural women can take up online jobs. Additionally, we will provide training programs in nearby towns. My government is responsible for bringing companies to provide employment," he said.

Justifying his scheme of providing bicycles to underprivileged girls, he said that when he provided free bicycles to girls in grades 8–10, many criticized the idea. But today, those girls have completed their education and progressed in life.

Personal incidents

During the interaction, Naidu also recalled his earlier life full of struggles. Remembering his mother, Naidu said, "We come from an agricultural family. My mother worked tirelessly for us. As a child, I used to walk 6 km daily to school in Chandragiri. She would wake up early, cook food, and prepare our meals by 6 AM. I still remember how the smoke from the traditional stove used to make her eyes water." That’s why I introduced the Deepam Scheme, providing free LPG cylinders to women—an initiative no other government had thought of, he said.

Naidu also said that he is provide of his wife Bhuvaneshwari on her success in business. "Through Heritage, she has created jobs, and through the NTR Trust, she has led many welfare initiatives*. The beneficiaries of these initiatives are the best judges of her work," he said.

'Addressing vulgarity, population decline'

Naidu also touched upon the prevailing issue of vulgarity on social media, especially after the Ranveer Allahabadia episode on India's Got Latent show. He said that his government has eliminated vulgar content from TV, social media, and even the Assembly. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone using abusive language, he said.

Naidu termed population decline as a 'serious concern'. Giving examples of China, Japan, he said that if this trend (Population decline) continues in India, it will become a problem in the next 20 years. "Earlier, I promoted a two-child policy, but now I suggest having at least two or three children for the nation’s future. Under 'Talli Ki Vandana,' we will provide ₹15,000 per child to support mothers. Additionally, we have extended maternity leave benefits to government employees even if they have more than two children," he said.

Naidu said that the focus of his government is always on the well-being of the Telugu people. "My goal is to increase Andhra Pradesh’s per capita income from ₹2.68 lakh to ₹58 lakh by 2047," he said.