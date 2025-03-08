Home / India News / Multi-storey building collapses in Ludhiana, 6 trapped, rescue operation on

Multi-storey building collapses in Ludhiana, 6 trapped, rescue operation on

One worker has already been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, they said. The incident occurred in the Focal Point Phase-8 area on Saturday evening

NDRF India, NDRF
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation. | Representational
Press Trust of India Ludhiana
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 9:49 PM IST
A multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed in Focal Point area here late Saturday evening, officials said.

Six workers are feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.

One worker has already been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

The incident occurred in the Focal Point Phase-8 area on Saturday evening.

Initially, seven workers were trapped under the debris.

According to an eye witness, a loud sound was heard before the building caved in.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

The operation was underway to bring out the six workers trapped beneath the debris.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal are personally overseeing the rescue efforts at the site.

They emphasised that the top priority is to rescue the trapped workers.

The deputy commissioner stated that the health department has been instructed to deploy medical teams and ambulances at the site until the operation is complete.

The municipal corporation and fire safety department have also been directed to depute their additional staff there round-the-clock.

Topics :PunjabBuilding CollapseNDRF

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

