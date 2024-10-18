Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Odisha government reconstitutes task force to enhance NEP implementation

Odisha government reconstitutes task force to enhance NEP implementation

As per the notification, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary will suggest the measures to be taken up for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in the state

CM Majhi, Silicon Carbide facility
Image: X@MohanMOdisha
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government has reconstituted a task force to suggest measures for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), as per a notification by the School and Mass Education Department.

As per the notification, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary will suggest the measures to be taken up for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Along with the Development Commissioner, 13 Ex-Officio members including the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Department of School and Mass Education), Principal Secretary (ST and SC development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department), Principal Secretary (PR and DW department), Principal Secretary (Finance department), Principal Secretary (W and CD department), Principal Secretary (Skill development and TE department), Principal Secretary ( Sport and Youth Services department), Commissioner-cum-Secretary Higher Education Department, State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority. Director, TE and SCERT, Principal (Regional Institute of Education) and Additional Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education and expert members as special invitees of UNICEF, CSF, Akshara Foundation, Language Learning Foundation, PRATHAM will also be a part of the task force.

Six thematic sub-committees have also been reconstituted to deal with different components of the NEP-2020 with representatives from other departments, Directorates functioning under the S and ME department and experts in the field of education as special invitees, as per the notification.

The Chairperson may invite other experts or relevant people in any particular meeting of the Committee/ Sub-committee for discussion in any specific issue on the smooth implementation of NEP 2020, the notification added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended

Suicide among students in Odisha rises by 58% in 3 years till 2023

SAMS Odisha 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result out at samsodisha.gov.in

Ericsson and Nokia face sales decline in India as telecom capex slows

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Kiwis 6 wickets down, lead over 175 runs

Topics :Odisha boardOdisha governmentNew education policy

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story