Odisha govt asks collectors to be prepared for possible flood situation

IMD has forecasted that an intense spell of rainfall due to active monsoon would occur throughout the state from June 26

Representative Image: In case of very heavy rain, movement of vehicles on submerged roads should be regulated. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
The Odisha government has asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to remain fully prepared for probable flood situation in the monsoon season.

In a letter to all collectors and municipal commissioners, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Monday said IMD has forecasted that an intense spell of rainfall due to active monsoon would occur throughout the state from June 26.

"As a result, there may be instances of flash floods, flood like situation, waterlogging and landslides at different locations. Keeping this in mind, you are requested to take immediate action," Sahu told the collectors.

He said the field-level functionaries should not leave the headquarters and they should be deployed in strategic locations of flash flood or waterlogging and ready to meet any eventuality.

As low-lying areas in urban pockets may have waterlogging and roads may be submerged, the SRC directed the urban local bodies (ULBs) to keep the drains and storm water channels decongested and deploy adequate dewatering pumps.

In case of very heavy rain, movement of vehicles on submerged roads should be regulated and people in low-lying areas may be shifted to safer locations temporarily, he advised.

The SRC also asked for pre-positioning of water pumps with generators in low-lying areas susceptible to waterlogging.

"Ensure supervision of weak and vulnerable points in river and canal embankments. Flood fighting materials may be pre-positioned at such places. Drainage clearance must be ensured for free flow of rainwater," he directed.

According to IMD Bhubaneswar Centre's bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Koraput on June 26.

Some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts would also experience thunderstorm and lightning on Wednesday, it said.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

