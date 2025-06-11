Home / India News / Odisha govt suspends IAS officer Dhiman Chakma accused of taking bribe

Odisha govt suspends IAS officer Dhiman Chakma accused of taking bribe

Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer, was on Sunday caught by sleuths of the vigilance department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the businessman at Dharmagarah in Kalahandi district

Dhiman Chakma
Dhiman Chakma was sent to jail at Dharmagarh, but later shifted to a hospital on health grounds (Photo/X)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:39 AM IST
The Odisha government on Tuesday placed IAS officer Dhiman Chakma under suspension, a day after he was sent to jail for allegedly taking bribe from a businessman, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered suspension of Shri Dhiman Chakma, Sub Collector, Dharamgarh with immediate effect, an official release said.

Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer, was on Sunday caught by sleuths of the vigilance department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the businessman at Dharmagarah in Kalahandi district.

ALSO READ: Odisha IAS officer caught accepting ₹10 lakh bribe in Kalahandi district

It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Shri Chakma is fixed at the GA&PG Department, Government of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, and he shall not leave the said headquarters without prior permission, a notification issued by the General Administration Department said.

He was arrested on Monday, and produced before a court, which rejected his bail petition.

Chakma was sent to jail at Dharmagarh, but later shifted to a hospital on health grounds.

The vigilance officials also recovered Rs 47 lakh in cash during a raid at his official residence in Kalahandi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Odisha Odisha governmentIAS officerBribery in IndiaCorruption in India

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

