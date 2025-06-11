Odisha govt suspends IAS officer Dhiman Chakma accused of taking bribe

The Odisha government on Tuesday placed IAS officer Dhiman Chakma under suspension, a day after he was sent to jail for allegedly taking bribe from a businessman, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered suspension of Shri Dhiman Chakma, Sub Collector, Dharamgarh with immediate effect, an official release said.
Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer, was on Sunday caught by sleuths of the vigilance department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the businessman at Dharmagarah in Kalahandi district.
It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Shri Chakma is fixed at the GA&PG Department, Government of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, and he shall not leave the said headquarters without prior permission, a notification issued by the General Administration Department said.
He was arrested on Monday, and produced before a court, which rejected his bail petition.
Chakma was sent to jail at Dharmagarh, but later shifted to a hospital on health grounds.
The vigilance officials also recovered Rs 47 lakh in cash during a raid at his official residence in Kalahandi.
