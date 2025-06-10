Home / India News / Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon lags until June 15

Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon lags until June 15

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
The Maharashtra agriculture department on Tuesday appealed to farmers not to rush into sowing till June 15 as the southwest monsoon is expected to become fully active in the latter half of this month.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in some areas and advised farmers and fisherfolk to exercise caution.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the monsoon situation, crop water availability, and dam water storage levels, an official release stated.

Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, Vikaschandra Rastogi, told the cabinet that the monsoon is likely to be active across all regions of the state only after June 15 and appealed to farmers to wait for the monsoon to settle before beginning sowing.

"So far, 17 districts have received less than 25 per cent of the average, while 12 districts have received between 25 per cent and 50 per cent rainfall. Four districts received between 50 per cent and 75 per cent rainfall, while one district received over 100 per cent of its normal rainfall," the CMO said, highlighting adequate and smooth supply of fertilisers and seeds across regions.

"The monsoon is likely to reactivate in the next three to four days," said Shubhangi Bhute, Director of the Meteorological Department, adding that favourable conditions for monsoon advancement are likely to develop.

Rain is expected in parts of Marathwada between June 12 and 14, and in Konkan and Goa between June 12 and 15, with very heavy rainfall expected on June 13 and 14. Central Maharashtra is also expected to receive heavy rainfall between June 13 and 15.

Fisherfolk are advised not to venture into the sea during this period. Safety instructions have also been issued for the general public, warning of rain-related incidents.

The water storage levels in major dams across the state are satisfactory compared to the same period last year.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

