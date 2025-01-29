Saif stabbing case: Accused Bangladeshi national sent to judicial custody

A court here on Wednesday remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, in 14-day judicial custody noting there was no fresh ground for extending his police custody.

Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused, was produced before the Bandra magistrate court at the end of his police custody.

Police sought an extension of his custody for two days for further investigation. The court, however, noted that the accused was in police custody for more than ten days. The record reflected that the investigation was over, no fresh ground for custody was noticed, and the police can seek his fresh custody within the permissible period if anything new came to light, the magistrate said.

As per the police, the accused, arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to 'Bijoy Das' after entering India illegally. The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16. Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged after five days.