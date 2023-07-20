Home / India News / Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt

Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt

It has 18 operational mines and produced 29.68 mt of iron ore, 3 mt of bauxite and 1.08 mt of chrome ore, registering a 14.9 per cent growth in ore production over the previous financial year

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Iron ore producer Odisha Mining Corporation paid a dividend of Rs 1,420 crore to the state government for the 2022-23 fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over a cheque of Rs 1,420 crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday, he said.

Odisha Mining Corporation, one of the largest iron ore producers in the country, recorded a turnover of Rs 14,450 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

It has 18 operational mines and produced 29.68 mt of iron ore, 3 mt of bauxite and 1.08 mt of chrome ore, registering a 14.9 per cent growth in ore production over the previous financial year, the official added.

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha Mining CorporationIron Ore

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

