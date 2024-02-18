Home / India News / 90% respondents getting pesky calls despite being in DND list: LocalCircles

90% respondents getting pesky calls despite being in DND list: LocalCircles

A vast majority of respondents surveyed have shared that they get spam calls every day and most of the calls are from individuals selling financial services and real estate products and services

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Around 90 per cent of people surveyed stated that they are getting pesky calls from individuals selling financial services, real estate projects and other products despite being registered on the Do Not Disturb list, says a survey by LocalCircles.

A vast majority of respondents surveyed have shared that they get spam calls every day and most of the calls are from individuals selling financial services and real estate products and services, according to the survey.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The survey comprising seven questions claims to have received 60,000 responses from 378 districts but the number of replies on each question varied.

In response to a question on the number of calls that people get, 90 per cent of respondents shared that they get at least 1-2 calls daily while 3 per cent said that they get over 10 pesky calls daily.

Similarly, 90 per cent of respondents shared that they have been getting unwanted, pesky, sales promotional or robo phone calls on their mobile number in the last 12 months despite being registered on the Do Not Disturb (DND) list.

"Despite multiple efforts by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) over the last few years, the pesky call situation has not improved enough for the consumer with 90 per cent surveyed still receiving such calls," LocalCircles, founder, Sachin Taparia said.

According to the survey, calls from different mobile phone numbers that seem to belong to companies/brands have risen from 29 per cent in February 2023 to 36 per cent in February 2024.

The survey conducted between November 15, 2023 - February 16, 2024, found that 40 per cent of respondents have identified most of the calls from a leading listed non-banking financial services firm followed by pesky calls from a leading listed private sector bank.

The survey found 48 per cent of mobile subscribers surveyed indicated that they get the majority of the pesky phone calls from different mobile numbers that seem to belong to individuals.

Also Read

Cable cos seek autonomy in pricing; IB ministry forwards request to Trai

Every 4th Indian uses cash for 25% of monthly household items: LocalCircles

64% Delhi-NCR residents do not support odd-even scheme: LocalCircles

Trai won't cancel Apple phone registration over DND application row

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Union ministers reach Chandigarh for fourth round of talks with farmers

6 Myanmarese poachers die of 'starvation' inside Andaman forest: Report

Progress of India-UK trade pact talks reviewed at highest level: Report

PM Modi to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal on Monday

EAM Jaishankar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian counterpart

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DNDcall centresTRAI

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story