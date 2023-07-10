Home / India News / Odisha's new policy to check urban-rural divide, unplanned urbanisation

Odisha's new policy to check urban-rural divide, unplanned urbanisation

The Odisha government on Monday approved a policy to remove the urban-rural divide and address unplanned urbanisation with a growing population in cities

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik green-lighted the "Odisha Rural-Urban Transition Policy", which allows special budgets for the implementation of infrastructure projects and delivery of civic services in peri-urban areas.

The policy provides for the constitution of steering and implementation committees with top officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, and experts in urban planning, finance, engineering, management, IT and others.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative that intends to introduce a series of progressive and pragmatic measures such as essential infrastructure, amenities and services to all citizens, residing in the fast-growing rural areas adjoining cities, an official of the housing and urban development department said.

"The existing system of notification of declaring a rural area as an urban one brings about abrupt changes in the political and administrative set-up, impacting the socio-economic conditions of the citizens as there is no window period for them to accommodate the sudden change. It also lacks a participatory and inclusive approach, which often leads to resistance and breeds litigation," he said.

According to the department's data, 19 per cent of Odisha's population presently resides in urban areas and is expected to reach 21 per cent by 2031.

The growth of census towns or peri-urban areas accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the urbanisation in the state.

However, these peri-urban areas have been grappling with various challenges of inadequate access to social infrastructure, civic amenities and services even after declaring such localities as urban areas, the official said.

After extensive consultations with experts and practitioners, it has emerged that the absence of a comprehensive policy and robust institutions to contain unplanned urbanisation has been the primary reason for this situation, the department said in a statement.

In a significant shift from the previous system, the Rural-Urban Transition Policy aims at providing civic amenities and services to the people in the identified rural areas much before these localities are formally notified as urban areas.

It also ensures the active involvement of elected representatives, officials, and all other stakeholders in the planning, execution and monitoring of the transition process.

Under the policy, rural areas, after an intensive process of identification, will be declared as urban localities but it will come into effect from the date on which the tenure of the existing elected representatives expires.

During the interim period, the notified rural areas will be taken up for the upgradation of infrastructure and services at par with the adjoining urban areas.

Ward delimitation and other administrative measures will also be put in place during the interim period so that from the effective date, the area will start functioning as a full-fledged urban locality, the policy mentioned.

It proposes to adopt a "hub and spoke" model with the urban development agency at the state level and such development authorities at the district and city levels.

The policy will transform the urban landscapes, while effectively balancing the needs of growth and sustainability, the statement added.

